Bodies of 5 mountaineers, part of team that went missing in Nanda Devi, spotted: IAF

helicopters Monday spotted the bodies of five of the eight mountaineers who went missing en route to the East peak in Uttarakhand, the IAF said.

The eight-member team consisting of climbers from the UK, the US and went missing on the way to the East peak.

Bodies of five mountaineers were sighted near an unscaled peak adjoining East during an by IAF helicopters on Monday, District Magistrate V K Jogdande said.

Apparently, the mountaineers were perished in an avalanche while ascending an unscaled peak near the Nanda Devi East peak after they failed to scale the latter, he said.

The IAF also tweeted about spotting the bodies.

"Today, #IAF crew spotted five bodies in the during a #SearchAndRescue operation for missing mountaineers. A team of eight climbers had gone missing near the Nanda Devi peak over a week ago," it said.

The bodies were sighted after an was conducted over the peak on the basis of clues provided by four climbers from the UK who were rescued during a sortie undertaken on Sunday.

"We are sending a report to the Centre. Further rescue operation will be conducted after we get instructions," Jogdande said.

"We have an expert team from (SDRF), besides experts from In addition to these teams, we have stationed our at Laspa and Bugdiyar camps close to the Nanda Devi base camp in Munsiyari," he said.

of Munsiyari, K N Goswami, said, "It is now ITBP (Indo-Tibetan Border Police) and SDRF and teams that will conduct the with help of expert mountaineers and local villagers."



Led by well-known British mountaineer Martin Moran, the team went missing on way to the 7434-metre-high Nanda Devi East peak in Uttarakhand's district.

A of the in was also part of the team.

The team had left Munsiyari on May 13 to scale the peak but did not return to the base camp on the appointed date of May 25.

Besides Moran, the team members were John McLaren, Richard Payne, (all from the UK), (Australia), Anthony Sudekum, (both from the US) and Chetan Pandey, Jogdande said.

Moran had scaled the peak twice in the past, he said.

The route to the peak begins from Munsiyari, about 132 km from the district headquarters.

