Govt to send Data Protection Bill to joint select panel of both Houses
Domestic workers across Maharashtra to protest against govt's labour code

The Union Cabinet last week approved the Code on Social Security Bill-2019

Press Trust of India  |  Thane 

A labourer prepares to unload sacks of potatoes from a truck at a wholesale vegetable and fruit market in New Delhi
Domestic workers will hold rallies across Maharashtra this week to raise concerns over the government's labour code and wage code, a member of an umbrella body of household workers said on Wednesday.

The Union Cabinet last week approved the Code on Social Security Bill-2019, which seeks to consolidate laws relating to social security of workers and subsume eight central laws.

Maharashtra Rajya Gharkamgar Union convener Rekha Jadhav told reporters in Thane that the government was not making efforts to provide support to the domestic workers.

"We will organise rallies, symposia in Pune, Kolhapur, Ahmednagar and other districts to press for our various demands, including proper wages, respect at workplace, proper planning of work and social security," she added.
First Published: Wed, December 11 2019. 13:30 IST

