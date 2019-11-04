Delhi University 96th convocation: Record 300,000 students graduate

-
The Delhi University hosted its 96th convocation on Monday which saw more than three lakh students graduating from the varsity, a record breaking feat, according to the varsity's vice-chancellor Yogesh Tyagi.
Over 300 students were awarded gold medals at the convocation in presence of Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' as the chief guest.
"The University of Delhi is going to complete 100 years of its establishment in 2022. We have to cover a long journey of imparting world-class education," Pokhriyal said while addressing the students.
Tyagi said it is a record breaking feat that more than three lakh students are graduating from the DU this year. The varsity has inked 12 MoUs with CPWD worth Rs 185 crore, he added. He also announced that a committee to decide on the centenary celebrations of the university will be formed.