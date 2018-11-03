eSwatini princess gets information portfolio in new government

The newly appointed of has named the 31-year-old daughter of III as weeks after the small kingdom held largely symbolic elections.

Ambrose Dlamini, who took office last weekend, on Friday unveiled his 19-member cabinet which includes who will run the Information, Communications and Technology portfolio.

The ministry oversees the media and controls the issuance of broadcasting and print licences.

Educated in England and the US and the holder of a masters degree in from Sydney University, she also sits on her father's powerful advisory council on political and economic matters.

The princess, the king's firstborn and a part-time rap musician, also sits on the board of the country's MTN, in which the owns a 10 per cent stake.

The role of is extremely limited in -- a poor landlocked nation of 1.3 million residents wedged between South and

The anoints ministers and controls parliament.

Without warning in April, III -- one of the world's last absolute rulers -- marked 50 years since his country's independence from British colonial rule by announcing that it would now be known as ("land of the Swazis").

