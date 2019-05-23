JUST IN
EVM strong rooms opened in the absence of our party's counting agents: Congress veteran JP Agarwal

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Congress veteran and candidate from Delhi's Chandni Chowk constituency JP Agarwal Thursday alleged that EVM strong rooms were opened in the absence of his party's counting agents.

"The strong rooms were opened in the absence of our counting agents. We were not even allowed to take breakfast inside while the BJP was free to carry any material inside," Agarwal told reporters.

The Chief Electoral Officer said that they had not received any official complaint.

"We have not received any complaint from any candidate with regard to counting of votes including from JP Agarwal.

"If any issue arises at the counting centres, the returning officers are fully competent to deal with it," Delhi CEO Ranbir Singh said.

The Congress leader is pitted against BJP's Harsh Vardhan.

On the voting day, Agarwal's wife, daughter and niece had also alleged that there were discrepancies in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) as the wrong bulb had lit up when they were casting their vote.

Re-polling was conducted by the Election Commission at one of the polling booths in Chandni Chowk which said the presiding officer in the booth had forgotten to delete the 'mock votes' before conducting the actual polls on May 12.

First Published: Thu, May 23 2019. 13:30 IST

