Vietnamese carriers sign USD 21 bn in aviation deals with US firms

Vietnamese carriers signed aviation deals with US firms worth USD 21 billion on Wednesday as met with top business leaders in ahead of his summit with North Korea's

will buy 100 737 jets worth USD 12.7 billion, the said, while startup carrier signed a deal for 10 787 for USD 3 billion.

Airlines signed a USD 100 million maintenance contract with

"These deals will support more than 83,000 American jobs and provide increased safety and reliability for Vietnamese international travellers," a senior said after the deals were signed in the Vietnamese capital.

Trump has decried a gaping trade gap with and urged the communist country to buy more American goods.

Vietnam's booming aviation sector has sparked demand for more planes and equipment, with several carriers jostling for dominance of the fast-growing business.

The said will buy 215 engines made by CFM, a joint venture between America's and France's Aircraft Engines.

The -- famed for its bikini-clad air hostesses -- also signed a maintenance deal with

"We are pleased to expand our partnership with and to support their impressive growth with new, advanced airplanes," Boeing said in a statement from the

Bamboo said the would allow it to fly further afield, as it plans to expand its network beyond domestic routes.

" and the US economic and trade relations have seen rapid expansion. Non-stop air routes between the two are of essence accordingly," said Trinh Van Quyet, the of FLC Group, the airline's parent company.

Last month the US granted Vietnam a "Category 1" ranking, paving the way for Vietnamese carriers to open direct routes to the

There are currently no such flights, though Bamboo said it planned to offer them by early next year.

