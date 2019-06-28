Farmer commits suicide in Raj, family claims he was under debt

A 60-year-old farmer allegedly committed suicide by consuming poison in Rajasthan's Baran district, with the family claiming that he took the extreme step as he was under debt.

Police, however, denied the claim, saying the family was financially stable.

The deceased, Arjun Khandar, a resident of Radhapura village in Baran district, was working in his field on Saturday and suddenly he began vomiting. He was rushed to a hospital in Baran from where he was referred to MBS hospital, Kota, on Tuesday, Deputy Superintendent of Police, Kishshangang, Surendra Danodiya said.

Khandar died at the hospital while undergoing treatment on Wednesday, he added.

According to Khandar's family, he committed suicide as he was not able to repay a loan of Rs 4 lakh that he had taken under the Kisan credit card scheme from the State bank of India in 2015.

The family alleged that the bank officials were building pressure on him to repay the loan which led him to end his life.

Police officials said a preliminary investigation led by the police and Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), Kishangang, found that the farmer was financially stable.

Khandar had 15 bigas of land which had good yield last year. He had three well-built houses in the village. Besides he had no family liability as he had married off all his five children, said SDM, Kishangang, Chandan Dubey.

He denied that Khandar was pressured by the bank officials as he was paying his installments on time.

The DSP said the farmer consumed poison but not due to loan distress.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)