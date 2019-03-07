Fight against Islamic State 'far from over': US commander

The battle against the Islamic State group is "far from over" and the jihadists remain unbroken and prepared for a resurgence despite the elimination of their physical base in Syria, a top US said Thursday.

"Reduction of the physical caliphate is a monumental military accomplishment -- but the fight against and violent extremism is far from over and our mission remains the same," Joseph Votel, of the US Central Command, told

"The population being evacuated from the remaining vestiges of the caliphate largely remains unrepentant, unbroken and radicalized. We will need to maintain a vigilant offensive against this now widely dispersed and disaggregated organization," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)