Former Telangana minister Eatala Rajender joins BJP in presence of Pradhan

-
ALSO READ
Telangana CM instructs probe into fresh complaint against Etela Rajender
2020 recap: BJP emerges as main challenger to ruling TRS in Telangana
T'gana taking Rs 50,000 cr as loan every yr, may land in debt trap: Cong
Post coronavirus pandemic Budget will be promising, says Telangana CM
Former TRS minister Etela Rajender resigns as MLA, set to join BJP
-
Former Telangana health minister Eatala Rajender joined the BJP on Monday in the presence of Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Rajender has already tendered his resignation as the Huzurabad MLA and has also relinquished his membership of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).
Welcoming him into the party, Pradhan said the BJP would form the government in Telangana after the next assembly elections.
Rajender was a senior leader of the TRS and has held top portfolios such as finance and health in the K Chandrashekar Rao-led successive TRS governments in the state.
He was shunted out of the Cabinet over accusations related to land-grabbing.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU