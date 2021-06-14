Former Telangana minister Eatala Rajender joins BJP in presence of Pradhan

Former health minister Eatala Rajender joined the on Monday in the presence of Union minister

Rajender has already tendered his resignation as the Huzurabad MLA and has also relinquished his membership of the Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

Welcoming him into the party, Pradhan said the would form the government in after the next assembly elections.

Rajender was a senior leader of the TRS and has held top portfolios such as finance and health in the K Chandrashekar Rao-led successive TRS governments in the state.

He was shunted out of the Cabinet over accusations related to land-grabbing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)