Gold falls Rs 100 on subdued jewellers' buying

Gold prices Monday fell by Rs 100 to Rs 33,620 per 10 gram in the national capital due to subdued demand from local jewellers and a weak trend overseas, according to the All

Silver prices also dropped by Rs 10 to Rs 38,090 per kg owing to reduced offtake by industrial units and coin makers.

Globally, spot gold was trading lower at USD 1,333.90 per ounce, while silver was down at USD 14.85 an ounce in

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity declined by Rs 100 each to Rs 33,620 and Rs 33,450 per 10 gm, respectively. The gold price had on Saturday fallen by Rs 150 at Rs 33,720 per 10 gram.

Traders attributed the decline in gold prices to fall in demand from local jewellers and a weak global trend.

Sovereign gold, however, remained flat at Rs 26,800 per eight gram as compared with the previous close.

Silver ready fell by Rs 10 to Rs 38,090 per kg, whereas, weekly-based delivery rose by Rs 81 to Rs 37,116 per kg.

Silver coins held flat at Rs 80,000 for buying and Rs 81,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)