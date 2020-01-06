Gold surges to Rs 40,969 per 10 gram in futures trade amid US-Iran tensions

prices on Monday soared by Rs 857 to Rs 40,969 per 10 gram in futures trade as speculators moved towards safe haven, amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, contracts for February traded higher by Rs 857, or 2.14 per cent, at Rs 40,969 per 10 gram with a business turnover of 5,559 lots.

The yellow metal for April delivery traded higher by Rs 874, or 2.17 per cent, at Rs 41,170 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 530 lots.

Top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani was killed on Friday in a US strike on Baghdad's international airport.

US President Donald Trump has warned Iran of "major retaliation" if Tehran carries out any attack against America to avenge the killing of top military commander Qasem Soleimani and hinted at striking its cultural sites.

Globally, prices rose 1.67 per cent to $1,578.40 per ounce in New York.