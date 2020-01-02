Gold, silver prices rise marginally as rupee falls 11 paise against dollar

appreciated by Rs 38 to Rs 39,892 per 10 gram in the national capital on Thursday, mainly supported by weaker rupee, according to HDFC Securities.

On the first day of the new year trade, the yellow metal had closed at Rs 39,854 per 10 gram.

also gained by Rs 21 to Rs 47,781 per kg, compared to Rs 47,760 per kg in the previous trade.

HDFC Securities Senior Analyst (Commodities) Tapan Patel said spot gold for 24 karat in Delhi were trading marginally up by Rs 38 supported by weaker rupee.

The rupee fell 11 paise to 71.33 against the US dollar (intra-day).

In the global market, gold quoted at $1,520 per ounce and silver at $17.85 per ounce.