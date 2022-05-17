Gujarat: Fire at chemical factory in Bharuch district, six injured

-
ALSO READ
Jharkhand ropeway accident: 2 dead, 15 trapped mid-air as rescue ops halt
7 dead, 23 injured in a chemical factory blast in Gujarat's Panchmahal
Six killed in factory blast in Bharuch; PM announces Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia
At least 18 dead, 25 others injured in bus accident in southern Ecuador
SC dismisses PIL against taxing of interest on accident compensation
-
At least six workers were injured after a major fire broke out in a chemical factory at Dahej in Gujarat's Bharuch district on Tuesday, police said.
The fire broke out at Bharat Rasayan's unit and rescue operation was underway, said Superintendent of Police Leena Patil. Six workers have been taken to a hospital in Bharuch city, she added. District collector Tushar Sumera said fire fighting was still underway.
"The picture will become clear once the fire is doused and rescue teams enter the premises," he said. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, officials said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU