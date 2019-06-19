Guv flags off new motorcycle squad of J-K traffic police

Wednesday flagged off a new motorcycle squad of the traffic police here, launched to ensure better compliance of road safety norms.

The has procured equipment worth nearly Rs six crore, including speed cameras with automatic number plate recognition, combined pollution under control equipment, speed radar guns with camera, hill recovery cranes and 110 motor cycles, an said.

The observed that the departments concerned should ensure the safety of people on the roads and extended full support of the administration in all the endeavours in this direction.

Malik also emphasised the importance of following traffic rules and road safety measures to bring down the number of road accidents.

The said strict action should be taken against the violators of traffic rules and only trained persons should be allowed to drive.

He noted that many accidents take place due to untrained drivers.

