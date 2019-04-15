Hafeez clears Yo-Yo test to storm back into World Cup contention

all-rounder cleared the fitness test on Monday, making him a top contender for a spot in squad.

Board confirmed that it conducted fitness tests of the 23 probables but didn't reveal the results.

However, insider told that except for all-rounder and in-form batsman Abid Ali, all the other players passed the tests by reaching or clearing the required 17.4 points base in the Yo-Yo test.

"Emad is hampered by a knee problem which has flared up again and is undergoing rehab at the NCA while Abid failed the test," the insider said.

He said Emad had taken an unofficial test but didn't clear it.

The other left-arm spin batting all-rounder in the list of probables, Muhammad Nawaz, however, cleared the fitness test.

Hafeez, who has had two in on his injured thumb and will only be back fully in action in two weeks time by passing the fitness test, laid a strong claim to be in squad.

The national selectors didn't bother to call up either of the two batsmen, and nor left-arm fast bowler for the tests despite their impressive performances in the just concluded Cup national one-day tournament in

Wahab told a private TV channel that he was bitterly disappointed and upset at not being invited even for the fitness tests even though the selectors had not included him in the list of 23 probables.

"It is very disappointing for me to not be considered for in which I have always come up with good performances. But I can only do my best and hope for the best," Wahab said.

In the 2011 World Cup, Wahab made an immediate impact when he was drafted into the semifinal against at Mohali in place of Shoaib Akhtar.

Wahab took five wickets against and even in his pace earned Pakistan a place in the quarter-finals where his searing spell to became the headline of that tournament.

The selection committee headed by former test captain, Inzamam-ul-Haq, was left satisfied on Monday when another left arm pacer cleared the fitness test even though there is a debate raging on whether he should be in the World Cup squad after taking just five wickets in his 14 ODIs since

In his last nine ODIs, Aamir has just got three wickets.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)