Haridaspur-Kendrapara rly line should be completed by Sept,

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Wednesday asked officials to complete construction of the new railway line from Haridaspur to Kendrapara by September.

Patnaik said this while presiding over a high-level review meeting on the progress of the construction of the 47- kilometre-long Haridaspur-Paradip railway line.

A week ago, a rail tower car was operated on a trial basis on the rail route for the first time, officials said.

Patnaik also directed the energy department and Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) to complete the work of Kendrapara electrical sub-station by September.

This will help in running electric trains on the newly-constructed rail line, he said.

"The completion of the railway line would fulfill the long-standing demand of the people of Kendrapara district," Patnaik said.

