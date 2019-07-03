JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

US sanctions Cuban state-run oil company over Venezuela

Avoid tall promises, diff between words & deeds leads to credibility crisis: Rajnath to 1st-time MPs
Business Standard

Haridaspur-Kendrapara rly line should be completed by Sept,

Press Trust of India  |  Bhubaneswar 

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Wednesday asked officials to complete construction of the new railway line from Haridaspur to Kendrapara by September.

Patnaik said this while presiding over a high-level review meeting on the progress of the construction of the 47- kilometre-long Haridaspur-Paradip railway line.

A week ago, a rail tower car was operated on a trial basis on the rail route for the first time, officials said.

Patnaik also directed the energy department and Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) to complete the work of Kendrapara electrical sub-station by September.

This will help in running electric trains on the newly-constructed rail line, he said.

"The completion of the railway line would fulfill the long-standing demand of the people of Kendrapara district," Patnaik said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 03 2019. 21:55 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU