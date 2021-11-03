Haryana cabinet approves process to enable recovery of pending EDC dues

The Cabinet Tuesday gave approval to the revised "Samadhan Se Vikas" scheme to enable the recovery of long-pending External Development Charges outstanding.

The scheme was earlier formulated to enable the recovery of long-pending EDC dues and was approved by the Council of Ministers in its meeting held on July 6, 2020.

An amount of Rs 1130.13 crore has been recovered under this policy till September 30, 2021, an official statement said after the meeting of the cabinet chaired by Chief Minister

As of now, approximately Rs 1,4932.87 crore EDC is outstanding with the coloniser/developers, it said, adding now the revised scheme has been approved.

In another decision, the cabinet accorded approval to a proposal regarding the creation of 'work assessment norms' for work assessment for all government offices in the state.

Formulation of Work Assessment Norms and proforma to conduct work-study for each Department in the State would be done by the Staff Inspection Unit of Administrative Reforms Department, the statement said.

In another decision, the cabinet gave approval to the exemption to stage carriage buses owned by State Transport Undertakings of Capital Region State that is Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and NCT of Delhi -- other than from the liability to pay Motor Vehicle Tax under Reciprocal Common Transport Agreement.

The cabinet also gave its approval to the One Time Settlement Scheme to resolve issues pertaining to the mining sector in the State under the Vivado Ka Samadhan scheme.

In another decision, the cabinet accorded approval regarding the rationalisation of VAT on Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF).

Concessional rate of 1 per cent VAT on ATF was applicable on UDAAN flights under Regional Connectivity Scheme for a period of three years from August 1, 2018.

A meeting was held between Union Minister of Civil Aviation and Chief Minister, on October 13, 2021, in which it was decided to extend 1 percent concessional rates of VAT on all passenger flights in Haryana to boost connectivity and tourism across the country.

Accordingly, a decision was taken by Haryana Cabinet on Tuesday to extend 1 percent concessional rate to all passenger flights for a period of three years.

It was also decided to levy 1 percent concessional VAT on ATF for MRO (maintenance, repair, overhaul) related activities and in adventure activities.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)