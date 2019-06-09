HC dismisses NHAI's plea against arbitral award of over Rs 54 Cr to PNC Infratech

The has dismissed a petition filed by the (NHAI) challenging an arbitral award of over Rs 54 crore granted in favour of for delay in the widening of National Highway-24 between and in

Justice said there was no merit in the petition filed by the NHAI.

The also noted that the NHAI, in compliance with the court's January order, had deposited the awarded amount in the court.

He said subject to any other order being passed by a competent court, the deposited amount, along with interest, be released in favour of PNC after eight weeks.

The arbitral tribunal, in its 2018 order, had said, "Therefore, we allow the present sub-claim as regards compensation for loss of overheads and profits. However, the aforementioned claim being awarded is restricted to Net Loss incurred at the end of 24 months i.e. Serial No. 6 of Claim Chart and Net loss incurred in the extended period i.e. Serial No. 12 of Claim Chart only, which amounts to Rs 54,28,76,972.00/- (mentioned under Serial No. 13 of Claim Chart). Accordingly, the amounts mentioned thereafter, permitting to period of ROB works, for a total amount of Rs 29,25,797.00/-, are hereby rejected."



The NHAI and a joint venture of PNC Infratech Limited and (BEL) had entered into an agreement in February, 2005 for the project of widening and strengthening of NH-24 from 93 to 149.25 to four-lane standards ( to Moradabad), a Road Over Bridge (ROB) at 181 of NH-24 and bridges on NH-87 in BEL had later walked out of the project.

The contract price was Rs 221.42 crore. The date of commencement of work was March 31, 2005 and it was scheduled to be completed by September 30, 2007.

The road-widening project was completed in July 2009, after a delay of 22 months, while the ROB was completed after a delay of almost 45 months.

PNC had claimed that the delay in the execution of the work was caused due to the NHAI's failure to give unhindered and un-obstructed possession of the site for road work and structures.

Regarding the amount awarded by the tribunal, Manoj K Singh, founding at and the for PNC, said, "The arbitral tribunal allowed the claim to the extent of approximately Rs 109 crore. After including interest, the amount goes to approximately Rs 142 crore."



The arbitral tribunal, in its September 20, 2018 order, had found the NHAI guilty of causing delay in the execution of the work.

The NHAI had claimed that PNC had failed to discharge this responsibility and therefore, could not have claimed that the was at default for allegedly not giving unhindered access to the site.

