Delhi's air quality in 'poor' category, likely to improve in coming days

The air quality in the national capital was recorded in the "poor" category on Monday and is likely to improve in the coming days as there is a possibility of scattered and winds, authorities said.

According to data provided by the (CPCB), the overall air quality index (AQI) of was 254.

An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and between 401 and 500 "severe".

The CPCB said 25 areas in the national capital recorded "poor" air quality, while it was "very poor" in two areas.

The level of PM2.5 (particles in the air with a diameter of less than 2.5 micrometres) was recorded at 104 and the PM10 level was at 199, it said.

In the National Capital Region (NCR), Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Noida and Gurgaon recorded "poor" air quality.

The Centre-run System of Air Quality and Forecasting (SAFAR) said the air quality will remain in the "poor" category on Tuesday as well, but scattered and strong winds will improve the situation.

"Overall air quality over is in the 'poor' category. The air quality is expected to remain in the 'poor' category tomorrow as well. Under the influence of western disturbances, strong winds and scattered can occur between February 18 and 21," the SAFAR said.

"This will have a positive influence on air quality. The air quality is expected to remain in the higher end of 'moderate' to the lower end of 'poor' till February 21," it added.

