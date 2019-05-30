HC rejects plea for staying TET

The Thursday dismissed a petition seeking to stay the Teachers Eligibility Test (TET) to be held on June 8 and 9, observing that a person who aspires to become a must be competent enough to clear the exam.

Justice N Sathish Kumar rejected the plea of R Sakthivel, a resident of Krishnagiri, seeking to quash clause 11 of the February 11, 2011 notification assigning a maximum of seven years validity for certificate.

The petitioner submitted though the National Eligibility Test (NET) and State Level Eligibility Test (SLET) were also qualifying examinations similar to TET, the first two certificate have life time validity.

Limiting the validity period of certificate was burdening the candidates and complicating the selection process, he said pleading for permanent validity for the TET certificate.

Till the disposal of his main prayer for quashing the 2011 notification, he sought a stay on the notification issued for conducting TET exams on June 8 and 9.

The submitted that being a candidate the petitioner cannot dictate the terms of the exam.

