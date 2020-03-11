JUST IN
Parliament Session LIVE: Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2 pm, LS till 1:30 pm
Delhi HC seeks govt's stand on plea for hate speech removal on social media

The court will hear the matter on April 13

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

The Delhi High Court Wednesday sought the Centre's stand on a plea by BJP leader K N Govindacharya for removal of fake news and hate speech being circulated on social media and online platforms like Facebook, Twitter and Google.

A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar also issued notice to Facebook, Google and Twitter on the plea which has sought details about the designated officers of these platforms.

The court will hear the matter on April 13.
First Published: Wed, March 11 2020. 11:12 IST

