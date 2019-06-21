Poster comes up in Muzaffarpur declaring reward for tracing 'missing' Tejashwi

A poster has come up in town of north declaring a reward of Rs 5,100 for anyone who traces "missing" RJD Tejashwi Yadav, who has not made any public appearance since the drubbing in the Lok Sabha polls.

district has been reeling under a severe outbreak of brain fever that has killed more than 100 children.

Put up by Tamanna Hashmi, a local social activist, who recently filed a petition in a local court demanding that the Centre and the be taken to task for "failing" to contain the outbreak, the gigantic poster has a screaming heading in 'Missing! Missing! Missing!'



Underneath is written whoever brings back of the Opposition will be given a reward of Rs 5,100 and a footnote added he has been missing since the Lok Sabha polls results were declared.

Interestingly, two days ago had said, "I do not know where is. is underway and perhaps, being a cricket enthusiast, he is in England to watch the tournament."



Singh had made this remark in response to reporters' query about the 30-year-old RJD heir apparent's whereabouts.

However a day later. RJD member Manoj Jha, who a close aide of Tejashwi Yadav, claimed he is in and keeping a close watch on outbreak.

Notably, Yadav had attracted nation-wide attention last year when he vociferously raised the shelter home sex scandal.

Having taken over the reins of his party following the imprisonment of his Lalu Prasad, spearheaded the party's campaign for the Lok Sabha polls.

However, the RJD contesting in alliance with four other parties including, its old ally the Congress, drew a blank in its worst-ever performance since inception in 1997.

Those who lost contesting on RJD tickets included Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, a several term former from Vaishali, and Yadav's eldest sister Misa Bharti, who lost from Pataliputra.

After the debacle, the young RJD only made a brief appearance in the state when the party held a meeting to review the causes that led to its humiliating defeat.

He has been away for most part and recently there had been rumours that he had gone to where one of his sisters lived.

Meanwhile, his elder brother whose alleged heartburn over the clout of the younger sibling contributed to the party's dismal performance left for Ranchi to meet Lalu Prasad, who is serving sentences in fodder scam cases.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)