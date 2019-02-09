Rafale allegations won't harm BJP in elections: Goyal

The Opposition's "baseless" allegations about the fighter jet deal will not affect the BJP's poll prospects, said here Saturday.

He was speaking to the media after the party launched "Bharat ke mann ki baat, Modi ke saath", a month-long exercise to seek people's suggestions to help it prepare its manifesto.

Asked if the issue, which the has been raising consistently, alleging corruption, will impact the BJP in coming Lok Sabha polls, replied in the negative.

"We have been going around the country and nobody has ever raised this issue and nobody has ever worried about it, because there is complete trust in Narendra Modi. The people of trust Modi," said.

"Absolutely baseless" allegations were being made, he said, adding, "These insinuations have no basis at all. So, I don't think this is an issue in the elections."



The party is happy that a "non-issue" like "kept the Opposition busy while the BJP focuses on development and reaches out to the people", the said.

Asked whether there would be simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, Goyal indicated that it was unlikely.

There has to be a consensus among all the parties for conducting simultaneous polls across the country, as proposed by Narendra Modi, and "it (the concept) could not be applied selectively", he said.

and BJP were also present on the occasion.

On state Ashok Chavan's statement that they would like the newly-appointed to campaign in Maharashtra, Goyal said the BJP "welcomes" it, and every party should put its "best foot forward".

"Now it is accepted that their party president and leader (Rahul Gandhi) has failed. So they must make efforts (to win polls). They should find someone else if she too fails," he said.

"It is unfortunate for the country that dynastic has reached a level where they do not have any leader beyond the family," he added.

On NCP supremo hinting that he may once again fight a Lok Sabha election (after announcing some years ago that he was retiring from electoral politics), Goyal said, "We welcome it...so that we get one more opportunity to defeat him from one more seat."



Asked about and its top officials declining to appear before the which had summoned them over the issue of safeguarding citizens' rights on social media platforms, Goyal said it was for the to decide the course of action, and not for the government.

To another question, Goyal, a Rajya Sabha member, said he will not be the party's candidate from in Lok Sabha elections.

