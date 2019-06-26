Highlights at 5:30 PM

Following are the top stories at 5:30 PM:



PAR33 RS-2NDLD MOTION-PM Modi breaks silence on lynching, says it pained him



New Delhi: on Wednesday broke his silence on lynching of a Muslim youth in Jharkhand, saying it has pained him and the guilty must be severely punished, but stressed that all incidents of violence in the country, whether in Jharkhand, or Kerala, should be treated the same and law should take its course.

BOM5 MP-VIJAYVARGIYA-2ND LD SON leader's MLA son assaults official with bat; arrested



Indore: BJP Kailash Vijayvargiya's son - and the party's MLA in - was Wednesday arrested for attacking a with a cricket bat, after a heated argument over a demolition drive.

DEL23 LD INDOUS will do what is in its national interest: Jaishankar to Pompeo on S-400 deal



New Delhi: on Wednesday told the US that it will go by its national interest while dealing with other countries, including with sanctions-hit from whom New is procuring S 400

DEL19 PM-LD POMPEO Pompeo meets PM Modi, discusses key strategic issues



New Delhi: outlined his vision for the Indo-US strategic partnership in the new tenure of his government when US met him here Wednesday.

DEL12 ITX-LOAN DEFAULTER-BANKS CBDT directs I-T dept to share assets, accounts info of loan defaulters with banks



New Delhi: The CBDT has directed the to share in "public interest" details of assets and accounts of all such loan defaulters against whom a has made a plea to it.

LGD7 SC-LD CHOPPER Chopper scam: SC stays HC order allowing to go abroad for treatment



New Delhi:The on Wednesday stayed a High Court order permitting Rajeev Saxena, an approver in a money laundering case related to the chopper scam, to go abroad for the and other ailments.

DEL10 ED-STERLING-ATTACH Fraud: ED attaches assets worth over Rs 9,000 cr in PMLA case



New Delhi: The ED has attached assets worth over Rs 9,000 crore in connection with its money laundering probe against Gujarat-based firm Sterling Biotech, which is allegedly involved in a multi-crore fraud case, officials said.

DEL28 GOVT-SPY CHIEFS-APPOINTMENTS



Kumar appointed new IB chief, to head R&AW



New Delhi: Senior IPS officers Kumar and were appointed chiefs of the (IB) and the Research and Analysis Wing (R&AW) respectively.

DEL31



GOVT-KANT-LD APPOINTMENT gets two-year extension



New Delhi: was on Wednesday given a two-year extension as executive officer of the Niti Aayog, an official order said.

DEL29 UGC-HINDI-COMPULSORY Universities are autonomous bodies, no compulsion on them to teach any particular subject: UGC



New Delhi: Universities are autonomous bodies and there is no compulsion on them to teach any particular subject, the (UGC) said.

CAL3 AS-LD NRC 1.02 lakh more excluded from draft NRC in



Guwahati: Over one lakh people were Wednesday excluded from the draft National Register of Citizens (NRC) in after they were found ineligible, adding to the 40 lakh names left out of the list published on July 30 last year.

MDS5 TL-BJPMP-CASE Adilabad booked over 'beheading Muslim youth' remarks



Hyderabad: A case has been registered against Adilabad over his alleged remarks that any Muslim youth who stalks tribal girls would be "beheaded."



MDS2 TL-BILL-TRS TRS may abstain during voting on triple talaq bill in Lok Sabha



Hyderabad:The Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) may abstain during voting on the triple bill in Lok Sabha, a senior party said Wednesday.

TOP FOREIGN STORIES:



FGN18



US-



US wants to embrace fair and reciprocal trade, lower barriers



Washington: The wants to lower the trade barriers and embrace "fair and reciprocal" trade, the US said Tuesday as reached New for crucial talks with the new government. By



FGN14



UNSC-LD INDIA



India's candidature for UNSC non-permanent seat endorsed by group



United Nations: In a major diplomatic win and testament to its global stature, India's candidature for a non-permanent seat at the powerful for a two-year term has been unanimously endorsed by the 55-member grouping, including and Pakistan.

FGN10



US-INDIA-PANAGARIYA



US- trade war "opportune time" for India to attract multinationals: Panagariya



New York: The escalating trade war between the US and is an "opportune time" for India to attract the large multinationals looking for alternative locations outside the Communist country, Panagariya has said.

