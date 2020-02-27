HMSI recalls BS-VI Activa 125 to replace cooling fan cover, oil gauge

-
ALSO READ
Honda Motorcycle crosses 300,000 sales milestone of BS-VI two-wheelers
HMSI doesn't expect revival in auto industry for next two quarters
Honda Motorcycle launch BS-VI compliant Shine, price starts at Rs 67,857
Honda celebrates 20 years of Activa scooter with the 'power of six'
Honda motorcycle sells over 60,000 units of BS-VI Activa, SP 125 bike
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is recalling certain units of BS-VI compliant Activa 125 scooter to replace cooling fan cover and oil gauge.
"In line with Honda commitment towards enhancing product quality and customer experience with the product, we would like to replace cooling fan cover and oil gauge in your vehicle as well as update your vehicle owner's manual," the company said on its website.
It further said: "We therefore request you to bring your vehicle to the dealership for rectification, which will be carried out on free of charge basis."
The overall process for inspection, due rectification will take around 30 minutes, the company said.