Karnataka CM loses cool as power station workers block convoy

H D Wednesday lost his cool when employees of the (YTPS) in Raichur district blocked his convoy to submit a list of their grievances.

shouted at a group of workers who approached him. The was in Raichur for his 'Grama Vastavya' (village stay) programme.

"You voted for Narendra Modi and want me to get your works done! You want me to give you respect. Should I baton-charge you? Leave the place," he told the YTPS employees, leaving onlookers shocked.

The then left the place.

Later, told a television channel that he had sought 15 days time to address the workers' grievances but they blocked the road which made him angry.

He asked if the Prime Minister's convoy was blocked would anyone accept it.

This government is tolerant, but it is not incapable and knows how to deal with situations, said the 59-year-old chief minister.

He will spend the night at a government higher primary school in Karegudda under Manvi Taluk of the district as part of his 'Grama Vastavya' programme. This is the chief minister's second such stay, the first was in Chandaraki village in district.

Meanwhile, the BJP condemned the chief minister's outburst and threatened to stage state-wide agitations if Kumaraswamy did not apologise to the masses.

and N said Kumaraswamy seemed to have forgotten that he is the chief minister of 6.5 crore people of the state and not only of some (Secular) workers and legislators.

Kumar said the chief minister's act was against democracy.

"This is against democracy. The chief minister should immediately seek an apology from the people. He should call them and hear them. If this continues, the BJP will agitate against him across the state," Kumar told

He reminded the chief minister that the purpose of the "Grama Vastavya" programme was to address the grievances of farmers, workers, women, children and people at large.

