Kidnapped twin sons of businessman found dead in UP, 6 held

The six-year-old twin sons of a kidnapped at gunpoint in Madhya Pradesh's district have been found dead in the River in Uttar Pradesh, police said on Sunday.

Six persons, including the of the siblings and two engineering students, have been arrested for the crime, a senior police said.

The children, both in kindergarten and sons of Brijesh Rawat, were kidnapped at gunpoint by two masked persons from when they were returning home in their school bus on February 12.

The kidnappers had later demanded a ransom from the children's father, station in-charge K P Tripathi said.

He said the bodies of the children were found floating in the river near Baberu village in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district late Saturday night.

The bodies were later fished out from the river and sent for post-mortem to a hospital in Banda, he said.

Talking to reporters on Sunday, (Rewa Zone) said six accused, including five residents, have been arrested.

He said the bodies of the siblings were recovered late Saturday night from the river on the basis of information provided by the arrested kidnappers during interrogation.

The accused killed the twins on February 21 after getting a ransom amount of Rs 20 lakh a day earlier and threw the bodies in the river after tying stones to them, the IG said.

IG Shekhar said a pistol, Rs 17.67 lakh cash, three motorcycles and a sports utility vehicle have been recovered from the arrested persons.

He informed that "ram rajya" was written on the number plates of two motorcycles and the SUV had a BJP flag on it.

Shekhar said two days after the incident, the victims' father had received a Rs two crore ransom call and it was tracked to UP's Banda district.

After the call was tracked, it was found that it was made by the accused from an unknown person's phone, adding that the perpetrators used this modus operandi several times to get in touch with the victims' kin by using phones of random unsuspecting people.

He said the accused used on February 19 to get the father to talk to his abducted twin sons.

A day later, on February 20, the victim's father paid the ransom amount of Rs 20 lakh, the IG informed.

Narrating the sequence of events that led to the arrest of the kidnappers, Shekhar said one of the persons whose phone was used by the accused to make a call had clicked a photograph of the accused's motorcycle.

Tracking down the motorcycle's registration number, police zeroed in on accused Rohit Dwivedi, a resident of Bhabhua village in UP's Banda district, he said.

Rohit led them to Raju Dwivedi, who then revealed the names of Padam Shukla, a resident, and Lucky Singh Tomar, a resident of Tedura village of Banda, the said.

Two others, identified as Ramkesh Yadav, a resident of village Chhera in Banda district, and Pintu Yadav, a resident of Gurdaha village of UP's district, were also picked up soon after.

Shekhar said Shukla is the sibling of a regional convener of the Bajrang Dal.

of Police (SP) Santosh Singh Gaur said Shukla and Tomar are engineering students, while Ramkesh Yadav used to give tuitions to the twins.

Meanwhile, as the of the children's death came in, locals forced closure of shops and business establishments in town, a police said.

Some angry locals also burnt tyres on streets and vandalised private properties at some places, he said.

Tripathi said additional police force was deployed in Chitrakoot following the protests.

After the boys were kidnapped, police had announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for information about the twin siblings.

The police of both and were working on the case since Chitrakoot is a border town.

The children were residents of Ramghat in Chitrakoot Dham (Karwi) district of They used to travel four km across the border to their school everyday, Satna's of Police Santosh Singh Gaur had said after the incident.

The incident gave rise to a slugfest Saturday evening, with the BJP and the hitting out at each other against the backdrop of the abduction and killing.

Former alleged that the law and order had deteriorated since the Congress-led government took charge in the state in December last year.

"The children were in the captivity of kidnappers for so many days. But were the or CM concerned about this? Their attention was on transfer postings of officers," Chouhan claimed.

CM hit back and said, "The criminals have been nabbed. In which car they were travelling, which flag was put up on their car, all these things are coming out. The opposition is scared because many of them are connected (to the crime).

