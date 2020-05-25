Hopefully we can make something great: Neve Campbell on Scream' reboot

Neve Campbell says she was initially reluctant do another Scream' movie without original helmer Wes Craven, but filmmaker duo Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillet's desire to honour the late director's vision has motivated her to support the upcoming reboot.

The 46-year-old Canadian actor, who played Sidney Prescott in last four installments of the slasher franchise, said she has seen the work of Ready or Not filmmakers and hopes they can create something great.

I'm not a hundred percent on it, but to be honest, the two directors have made some great work. I've watched their films, and they're really talented. They wrote a letter to me, expressing what great fans of Wes' work they are, and how honoured they are that they're getting the chance to make Scream 5' because the Scream' franchise is the reason that they're directors now. So, that was really sweet.

They really want to honour Wes' style of work and honour the movies. That was a lovely thing to hear. So, we'll see. Hopefully, we can all see eye to eye on everything and make something great, but it's a process, Campbell said in an interview with Collider.

Actor David Arquette, who played the role of Sheriff Dewey Riley in the original film series, is already on board to reprise his part in the reboot.

James Vanderbilt and Guy Busick have penned the new film.

The first Scream movie released in 1996 with Campbell starring as Sidney, the target of the Ghostface killer, whose look was inspired by the Edvard Munch painting The Scream. Courteney Cox and Arquette co-starred in all the four films, directed by Craven and written by Kevin Williamson.

Williamson is serving as the executive producer on the upcoming movie frp, , Spyglass Media Group.

