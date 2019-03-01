IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan leaves for Wagah Border

-
ALSO READ
Daily Retreat ceremony along Indo-Pak border cancelled: BSF
BSF, Pakistan Rangers exchange sweets at Attari-Wagah border on Diwali
BSF exchanges sweets with Pakistan Rangers
Retreat Ceremony at India-Pakistan border axed for Friday
India, Pakistan troops exchange Diwali sweets at Wagah Border
-
Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman left for the Wagah Border from here on Friday to be handed over to India, two days after he was captured by Pakistani authorities.
The Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot left Lahore in a convoy comprising vehicles of the Pakistani government officials.
The Pakistani officials will hand over him to the Indian officials at the Attari-Wagah Border crossing here.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU