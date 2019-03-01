JUST IN
Business Standard

IAF Wing Commander Abhinandan leaves for Wagah Border

Press Trust of India  |  Lahore 

Indian Air Force Wing Commander Abhinandan Varthaman left for the Wagah Border from here on Friday to be handed over to India, two days after he was captured by Pakistani authorities.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) pilot left Lahore in a convoy comprising vehicles of the Pakistani government officials.

The Pakistani officials will hand over him to the Indian officials at the Attari-Wagah Border crossing here.

First Published: Fri, March 01 2019. 17:07 IST

