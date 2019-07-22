IIT-G plans to set up extension centres in NE states

The IIT-Guwahati is planning to set up extension centres in northeastern states and run programmes to bring Class 12 students from state-run schools for exposure visits at its campus.

"We plan to expand the reach of the institution to other parts of the northeast by opening extension centres with necessary approval from the HRD Ministry," Director, IIT Guwahati, TG Sitharam, said.

Sitharam took charge of the top post at the prestigious engineering institute earlier this month.

"We also plan to run programmes to bring several Class 12 students from 12 government-run schools of northeastern states to the IIT-Guwahati campus for exposure visit," the director said.

Sitharam said students will visit research facilities and interact with the faculty at the institute.

"Besides this, the institute plans to create awareness and training for the rural masses about rural technologies which IIT-G is working on," he said.

Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' had recently visited the IIT-Guwahati campus.

"The minister identified some key focus areas for the institute wherein he mentioned IIT-Guwahati to collaborate with other esteemed institutes in the country along with institutes of the northeast region," Sitharam said.

The institute is committed to working in this direction so that "we can extend our contribution towards the development of our country", he said.

