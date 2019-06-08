In a first, ferry service to connect India and Maldives

and the on Saturday agreed to launch a ferry service connecting the two as Modi and emphasised the need to improve connectivity.

The two leaders have directed officials to expeditiously work towards starting a regular passenger-cum-cargo ferry service between Kerala's Kochi and the Maldivian capital Male via Kulhudhuffushi atoll.

The initiative, which is expected to boost tourism, was announced during Modi's two-day state visit to the archipelago.

The distance between Kochi and Male is about 700 kms, and between Kochi and Kulhudhuffushi atoll is 500 kms.

Addressing the Maldivian Parliament, Modi said: "I am particularly happy that we have agreed upon a ferry service between the two countries".

A Memorandum of Understanding was also signed between the two sides for the establishment of passenger and by sea.

said that the ferry service was discussed between Modi and Solih.

"This is the first time we are going to begin passenger cum directly connecting the Indian mainland with the from Kochi via Kulhudhuffushi to Male," Gokhale said.

"Both the leaders emphasised the need to improve connectivity between the two through the establishment of enabling infrastructure and in this regard, directed their concerned officials to expeditiously work towards starting a regular passenger-cum-cargo ferry service between Kochi and Kulhudhuffushi and Male," The said in a statement.

This is Modi's first foreign visit after his re-election as Prime Minister, reflecting the importance attaches to its 'Neighbourhood First' policy.

While Modi visited the in November 2018 to attend Solih's swearing-in, this visit is the first by an Indian at a bilateral level in eight years.

The relations between and the Maldives deteriorated after the then President imposed emergency on February 5 last year.

Some decisions by Yameen including imposition of restrictions on work visas for Indians and signing of a new Free Trade Agreement with also did not go down well with

However, ties were back on track under Solih's presidency.

views the Maldives as key to its Maritime Silk Road project in the as it has already acquired port in and in the Horn of

