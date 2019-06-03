India beat Scotland 2-1, enter final of U21 four-nation tourney

The Indian women's team continued its unbeaten run



and defeated 2-1 to enter the final of the U21 four-nation tournament here Monday.

(36th minute) and Gagandeep Kaur (51st) were the goal scorers for India, while Margery Justice (50th) found the net for

The match started at a good pace with looking to seize the early initiative.The Indians won their first penalty corner in the process but came to her side's rescue.

Minutes later it was Scotland's turn to secure a penalty corner but Khushboo, who played in place of regular Bichu Devi, denied the opposition team.

continued to maintain the upperhand in the second quarter and earned another penalty corner but Murray, in front of Scotland goal, stood tall as both the teams failed to break the deadlock at halftime.

India's performances after halftime has been noticeable in the tournament as out of the four goals they scored so far in the event, three came after the change of ends.

But it was Scotland who had the first chance after the breather in the form of a penalty corner but Khushboo once again came to India's rescue.

Minutes later struck the first blow when Mumtaz opened the scoring in the 36th minute.

Just at the start of the final quarter, India won back-to-back penalty corners but failed to utilise the chances.

Scotland then equalised from a counter through Justice in the 50th minute before Gagandeep Kaur restored the lead by converting a penalty corner in the very next minute to hand India its third consecutive win in the tournament.

India will face either hosts or in the final of the tournament on Tuesday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)