India extends Rs 1.6 billion aid to Nepal for rebuilding earthquake-hit houses

on Monday extended a financial aid of 1.6 billion Nepalese rupees to to help 50,000 people in and districts rebuild their houses damaged in the devastating earthquake in 2015.

India's to Manjeev Singh Puri handed over the cheque to of for the reconstruction work, here said in a statement.

The thanked the for the partnership and reiterated that remained committed to completion of post-earthquake reconstruction projects in the nation.

has so far granted Nepal a total of Rs 4.5 billion Nepalese rupees under the housing reconstruction projects.

India is partnering with (UNDP) and (UNOPS) for providing socio-technical facilitation to the house owners to ensure that they rebuild their homes as per Nepal government's earthquake resilient norms.

Central Nepal's district was the epicentre of the devastating earthquake which struck the nation in April 2015, claiming over 9,000 lives and damaging 800,000 houses.

Nepalese officials appreciated the sustained and generous humanitarian support extended by India for the post-earthquake reconstruction, the statement said.

India and Nepal in February 2016 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for USD 100-million grant to support reconstruction of 50,000 private houses in the two districts of the nation.

