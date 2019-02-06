India lose 1st T20 to New Zealand by -- runs

India lost the first T20 International against New Zealand by 80 runs here Wednesday.
Put in to bat, New Zealand made 219/6 with unheralded opener Tim Seifert smashing 84 off 43 balls.
In reply, India were bowled out for 139 in 19.2 overs. Mahendra Singh Dhoni top-scored for India with a 31-ball 39.
Brief Scores:
New Zealand: 219/6 in 20 overs (Tim Seifert 84, Kane Williamson 34, Hardik Pandya 2/51).
India: 139 all out in 19.2 overs (M S Dhoni 39, Shikhar Dhawan 29, Vijay Shankar 27 Tim Southee 3/17, Mitchell Santner 2/24).
