India reports less than 50,000 daily Covid-19 cases for 8th consecutive day

There are 4,79,216 active cases of coronavirus as on date which comprise merely 5.44 per cent of the total cases

has reported less than 50,000 new daily cases of COVID-19for the eighth continuous day, a trend which assumes wider significance as many countries in Europe and America continue to see a surge in their daily numbers, the Union said on Sunday.

A total of41,100persons were found to be infected with COVID-19 in in a span of 24 hours, while42,156 people recuperated during the same period, leading to a further contraction of the active caseload.

Last time the daily new cases crossed the 50K threshold was on November7.

"Apart from the successful dissemination of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour among the varied population groups, this trend assumes wider significance as many countries in Europe and America continue to see a surge in their daily numbers," the ministry said in a statement.

Fifteen states and UTs have COVID-19 cases per million lower than (6,387).

New recoveries outnumbering new cases every 24-hour cycle has also improved the recovery rate to93.09 per cent. The total recovered cases stand at82,05,728 which exceed active cases by77,26,512.

The ministry said that 79.91 per cent of the new recovered cases are contributed by ten states and UTs.

With 7,117 people recovering from COVID-19, Delhi saw the most number of recoveries. Kerala registered 6,793 daily recoveries, while West Bengal reported 4,479 new recoveries.

Ten states and UTs have contributed82.87 per cent of the new cases of infection.

Delhi reported 7,340 cases in the last 24 hours. Kerala recorded 6,357 new cases, while Maharashtra reported 4,237 new infections in a span of 24 hours, the ministry said.

Of the 447 fatalities that have been reported in a day, 85.01 per cent are from 10 states and UTs, with23.5 per centof new fatalities reported from Maharashtra which reported 105 deaths. Delhi and West Bengal follow with 96 and 53 new deaths, respectively.

Twenty-one states and UTs have deaths per million lower than the national average of 94, the ministry said.

India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 88,14,579 with 41,100 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,29,635with 447 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

