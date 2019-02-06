Artworks attributed to Hitler to be auctioned in Germany

More than thirty paintings and drawings signed "A. Hitler" and presumed to be the work of the Nazi are due to go under the hammer at a Nuremburg auction house on Saturday.

The pictures -- from watercolours of pastoral scenes to sketches of female nudes -- will be sold at the German city's Weidler auction house, according to its website, which includes the listing of an "special auction" at the end of its sales catalogue.

The works include pictures either "signed or monogrammed by A. Hitler" and other furnishings, it said.

They are in a variety of styles and mediums.

"The items come from Austrian or rather European private ownership, originally from famous artists of the 3rd Reich, from heirs or from the estates of collectors," the catalogue says.

According to a report on the sale in the local Nurnberger Nachrichten newspaper the starting prices vary from 130 euros ($150) for a charcoal sketch, "Weinberg Monastery", to 45,000 euros for a watercolour entitled "Ortschaft an Vorgebirgssee", a scene of a village near a mountain lake.

Hitler tried to enrol in the as a young man but was rejected for lack of talent.

He continued painting, however, and copied landscapes from post cards which he sold to tourists.

The Nuremburg sale comes just two weeks after seized three watercolours presented as Hitler's works before they were due for auction in Berlin, claiming they were fakes.

The and Rhenish landscapes were dated 1910 and 1911 and were signed and were offered by auction house Kloss.

A 2015 auction of Hitler watercolours fetched nearly 400,000 euros ($452,000).

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)