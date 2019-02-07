India to be a 'significant' market for air purifiers in coming year: Dyson

British tech firm on Thursday said it expects to be a 'significant' market in coming years for its range of airpurifiers, said a

The company is looking at Indian market in long terms and expects it to be as other developed Asian markets such as China, which has almost similar air pollution level.

Dyson, as part of expansion of its product range in the air purifier, introduced Pure Hot+Cool, which delivers room heating in winter, cooling in summers making it suitable for all seasons.

" is a long term market and we are really happy to be here and I look forward to that kind of education process, which other countries like and have, to make them a significant market (for air purifier)," said Global Category Director, Environmental Control

People in are now getting understanding about the air pollution and this would make product as airpurifier a significant one, he claimed.

"We have a great sales in country like China, which has a similar air pollution problem like India," Bernard added.

The Indian air purifier industry is at nascent stage, limited to some key metro markets only.

However, according to reports, it is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 35 per cent during 2018-24.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)