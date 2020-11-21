Indiabulls Housing Fin appoints former BoI MD as independent director

Mortgage lender Indiabulls Housing Finance Board on Saturday approved the appointment of Dinabandhu Mohapatra as an independent director of the company with effect from November 23.

Mohapatra, former Managing Director and CEO of Bank of India, is a seasoned and committed banker, with a career spanning over three decades, during which he held various high level positions, including Executive Director of Canara Bank and Chief Executive Officer of Hong Kong and Singapore Centres of BoI, the company said in a statement.

The company said Mohapatra does not hold any shares in the company and is not related to any other director of the company.

"Presently, he is not on the Board of any other company. Mohapatra is not debarred from holding the office of director by virtue of any order passed by SEBI or any other such authority," said Indiabulls Housing Finance.

