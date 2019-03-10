JUST IN
Business Standard

Indians, Americans, Chinese among 157 killed in Ethiopian plane crash, says authorities

AP  |  Addis Ababa 

The Ethiopian Airlines CEO and Kenya's transport minister say Indians, Canadians, Chinese, Americans and others are among the many nationalities among the victims of Sunday morning's deadly plane crash after takeoff from Addis Ababa.

Authorities earlier said 32 Kenyans and nine Ethiopians were killed.

Now they add 18 Canadians; eight each from China, the United States and Italy; seven each from France and Britain; six from Egypt; five from the Netherlands and four each from India and Slovakia.

The airline has said 157 people were thought to be on board.

It is not yet clear what caused the crash of new Boeing 737-8 MAX plane shortly after takeoff from Bole Airport en route to Kenya's capital, Nairobi.

First Published: Sun, March 10 2019. 18:20 IST

