Indore gets India's cleanest city award for the third straight year

was Wednesday adjudged India's cleanest city for the third straight year in the central government's cleanliness survey.

The were conferred by President Ram Nath Kovind at a ceremony in Delhi.

While the New Delhi Municipal Council area was given the 'Cleanest Small City' award, Uttarakhand's Gauchar was adjudged the 'Best Ganga Town' in the central government survey.

The cleanliness awards are given by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Congratulating Indore, Union Housing Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted, "Absolutely Brilliant! is India's Cleanest City for 3rd year running. My heartiest congratulations to the Swachhagrahis of for their unmatched dedication & participation in transforming into a Jan Andolan.