JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Ayodhya case not just a land dispute, it's a matter of faith, says SC
Business Standard

Indore gets India's cleanest city award for the third straight year

While the New Delhi Municipal Council area was given the 'Cleanest Small City' award, Uttarakhand's Gauchar was adjudged the 'Best Ganga Town' in the central government survey

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Indore, indore junction
Indore Junction | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Indore was Wednesday adjudged India's cleanest city for the third straight year in the central government's cleanliness survey.

The Swachh Survekshan awards 2019 were conferred by President Ram Nath Kovind at a ceremony in Delhi.

While the New Delhi Municipal Council area was given the 'Cleanest Small City' award, Uttarakhand's Gauchar was adjudged the 'Best Ganga Town' in the central government survey.

The cleanliness awards are given by the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

Congratulating Indore, Union Housing Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted, "Absolutely Brilliant! Indore is India's Cleanest City for 3rd year running. My heartiest congratulations to the Swachhagrahis of Indore for their unmatched dedication & participation in transforming Swachh Bharat into a Jan Andolan.
First Published: Wed, March 06 2019. 12:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements