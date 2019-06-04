JUST IN
INL worker arrested for linking AIADMK leader with Pollachi

Press Trust of India  |  Coimbatore 

A worker of the Indian National League (INL) was arrested here Tuesday on charges of linking a ward-level AIADMK functionary with the Pollachi sexual harassment case and making derogatory remarks on social media, police said.

Bilal was arrested based on a complaint by AIADMK's IT wing secretary Riyaz Khan, they said.

He allegedly linked Muji, AIADMK secretary of a ward in Kuniyamuthur here, to the sexual harassment of several women in Pollachi in the district.

The case related to the sexual harassment is being investigated by the CBI, which recently filed a charge sheet in a court against five accused, who have been arrested.

First Published: Tue, June 04 2019. 17:45 IST

