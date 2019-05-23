INX Media case: Court reserves order on granting pardon to Indrani Mukerjea

A will pronounce its order on May 29 on whether to grant to Mukerjea, an accused in the corruption case in which former Union P Chidambaram is also an accused.

was produced before on Thursday after being brought from Mumbai's Byculla Jail, where she is lodged for the alleged murder of her daughter,

The court reserved the order after the (CBI) submitted that it was in support of Mukerjea's plea to be made an approver as her statement would consolidate the evidence in the case.

During the hearing, the court asked if there was any pressure on her, which she denied.

"I am voluntarily willing to turn approver," she told the court.

Besides and Chidambaram, the name of the former minister's son, Karti, has also cropped up in the case involving an amount of Rs 305 crore, which relates to a (FIPB) approval granted in 2007 for receipt of funds by

The CBI had registered an FIR in the case on May 15, 2017 alleging irregularities in the FIPB clearance granted to the group for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as

Thereafter, the (ED) had also lodged a case against the company's founders -- former and his wife -- and others under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The Mukerjeas are facing trial in a court for allegedly conspiring to kill Sheena Bora, Indrani's daughter from an earlier relationship, in April, 2012.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)