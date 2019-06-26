Israel protests Chilean president's holy site visit

protested to on Wednesday after visited a highly sensitive holy site alongside a Palestinian

Pinera, on a visit to and the West Bank, toured the mosque complex on Tuesday, with images on showing him accompanied by Palestinian officials, including affairs

The status of Al-Aqsa, known to Jews as the and located above the Western Wall, is one of the most sensitive issues in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

It is the in Judaism and the third-holiest for Muslims after and Medina, administered by the Muslim Waqf but secured by

According to Foreign Katz, Chilean was rebuked for Pinera's visit taking place "in violation of the regulations and a prior agreement." "The freedom of worship, which Israel observes more than anyone else has, should be separated from safeguarding our sovereignty on the Temple Mount," he said in a Wednesday tweet.

Foreign dignitaries normally coordinate their visits to the with Israeli officials.

An official source in the Chilean delegation said the visit was a "private" one, in which "formally, only the delegation from participated." Pinera, who landed in on Monday, was due to meet with Israeli and later in the day.

Israel occupied mainly Palestinian east in the 1967 Six-Day War and later annexed it in a move never recognised by the international community.

It sees the entire city as its capital, while the view the eastern sector as the capital of their future state.

is home to the world's largest expatriate Palestinian community. Pinera will meet with Palestinian in on Thursday before taking off for

