Jharkhand: BJP-Ajsu alliance ahead in 12 of 14 seats

The BJP-Ajsu Party alliance is comfortably striding ahead in twelve out of 14 seats in Jharkhand, while the Mahagathbandhan allies -- the Congress and the JMM -- are leading in one constituency each, according to the latest EC trends.
In 2014, the saffron party had won 12 constituencies, with the JMM bagging just two seats.
According to the EC, Union minister and BJP candidate Jayant Sinha is surging ahead of his nearest rival and Congress nominee Gopal Prasad Sahu in Hazaribag by a huge margin of 2,97,826 votes.
His party colleague and Union minister Sudarshan Bhagat, who was trailing in the initial rounds, is now taking the lead against Congress candidate Sukhdeo Bhagat by 7,042 votes from Lohardaga (ST).
In Ranchi, former Union minister and Congress candidate Subodh Kant Sahay is trailing behind BJP's Sanjay Seth by a huge margin of 2,41,058 votes.
Geeta Koda is the only Congress candidate to have taken a comfortable lead of 78,946 votes against her nearest BJP rival and sitting MP Laxman Gilua in Singhbhum (ST) seat.
In Khunti, former chief minister Arjun Munda, who was trailing behind Congress candidate Kalicharan Munda during the initial rounds of counting, seems to be making a slow comeback with a lead of 1,861 votes.
Another former chief minister and Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) candidate Babulal Marandi is currently trailing behind BJP's Annapurna Devi in Koderma, by a huge margin to by 4,00,162 votes.
In Rajmahahal (ST) seat, JMM's sitting MP Vijay Kumar Hansda is looking forward to retaining the seat. He is currently ahead of BJP's Hemlal Murmu by 43,289 votes.
The third former chief minister in the fray, Shibu Soren (JMM), is trailing behind BJP's Sunil Soren from Dumka (ST) seat by 21,507 votes.
In Jamshedpur, sitting BJP candidate Bidyut Baran Mahato is leading by a whopping 2,60,292 votes against JMM's Champai Soren, while Kirti Azad of the Congress is trailing behind BJP MP Pashupati Nath Singh by 2,63,228 votes.
BJP's Vishnu Dayal Ram is ahead of his nearest rival and RJD candidate Ghuran Ram in Palamau (SC) Lok Sabha constitutency by 3,16,919 votes.
In Chatra, BJP's sitting MP Sunil Kumar Singh has taken a lead of 1,78,427 votes over his nearest Congress rival Manoj Kumar Yadav.
Jharkhand Minister and Ajsu Party candidate Chandraprakash Choudhary is leading by 2,36,425 votes over his nearest JMM rival Jagarnath Mahto in Giridih, while sitting BJP MP Nishikant Dubey is surging ahead of JVM's Pradip Yadav by 58,073 votes in Godda.
The saffron party has for the first time forged an alliance with the Ajsu Party in the state for Lok Sabha polls.
The two parties have agreed on a seat-sharing formula, under which, the BJP contested 13 seats, while the AJSU put up its candidate in Giridih Lok Sabha constituency.
