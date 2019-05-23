Jharkhand: BJP-Ajsu alliance ahead in 12 of 14 seats

The BJP- alliance is comfortably striding ahead in twelve out of 14 seats in Jharkhand, while the allies -- the and the JMM -- are leading in one constituency each, according to the latest EC trends.

In 2014, the saffron party had won 12 constituencies, with the JMM bagging just two seats.

According to the EC, and BJP candidate is surging ahead of his nearest rival and nominee in Hazaribag by a huge margin of 2,97,826 votes.

His party colleague and Sudarshan Bhagat, who was trailing in the initial rounds, is now taking the lead against candidate by 7,042 votes from Lohardaga (ST).

In Ranchi, former and Congress candidate is trailing behind BJP's Sanjay Seth by a huge margin of 2,41,058 votes.

Geeta Koda is the only Congress candidate to have taken a comfortable lead of 78,946 votes against her nearest BJP rival and sitting in Singhbhum (ST) seat.

In Khunti, former Arjun Munda, who was trailing behind Congress candidate during the initial rounds of counting, seems to be making a slow comeback with a lead of 1,861 votes.

Another former and Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) candidate is currently trailing behind BJP's in Koderma, by a huge margin to by 4,00,162 votes.

In Rajmahahal (ST) seat, JMM's sitting Vijay Kumar Hansda is looking forward to retaining the seat. He is currently ahead of BJP's Hemlal Murmu by 43,289 votes.

The third former in the fray, Shibu Soren (JMM), is trailing behind BJP's from Dumka (ST) seat by 21,507 votes.

In Jamshedpur, sitting BJP candidate Bidyut Baran Mahato is leading by a whopping 2,60,292 votes against JMM's Champai Soren, while Kirti Azad of the Congress is trailing behind BJP by 2,63,228 votes.

BJP's is ahead of his nearest rival and RJD candidate in Palamau (SC) Lok Sabha constitutency by 3,16,919 votes.

In Chatra, BJP's sitting MP has taken a lead of 1,78,427 votes over his nearest Congress rival

Jharkhand Minister and candidate is leading by 2,36,425 votes over his nearest JMM rival in Giridih, while sitting is surging ahead of JVM's Pradip Yadav by 58,073 votes in Godda.

The saffron party has for the first time forged an alliance with the in the state for Lok Sabha polls.

The two parties have agreed on a seat-sharing formula, under which, the BJP contested 13 seats, while the AJSU put up its candidate in Giridih Lok Sabha constituency.

