Last edition silver and bronze medallists and Monika will lead the Indian challenge in the elite women's race of the New Delhi Marathon to be held on Sunday.

Jyoti of won the 2017 edition of the Mumbai Marathon and was also first runner-up of the New Delhi Marathon 2018 with a timing of 2:50:12 sec.

Monika of Railways will be another top Indian woman in the fray. She finished third in the last edition with 2:55:02 sec.

In the elite men's category, last edition bronze medallist from Army Institute, Pune, will be the top Indian in the fray. Dhoni is the winner of the 2018 in with a timing of 2:19:13 sec.

He will face strong competition from fellow ASI Rashpal Singh, runner-up of 2018, with a timing of 2:19:19 sec.

The 4th edition of the New Delhi Marathon will be flagged off from the It is a National Marathon Championship, recognised by the

In the half marathon men's category, of ASI Pune will be amon the top runners. Thapa was second runners-up at this year's Mumbai Marathon last month. Uttam Bhujal of Sikkim, Kanhiya of and will also be gunning for glory at this National Marathon Championship.

The half marathon women's category will be led by of Allahabad, who secured a third place in the 2017 edition by finishing in 1:27:11 sec.

Nitu will face tough competition from Sindhu Yadav of Uttarakhand, Ujala of and Arpita Saini of Mujjafarnagar.

The elite athletes will compete for a total prize money of Rs 11 lakhs. The top five elite athletes in the full marathon category (men's and women's) and the top three elite athletes in the half marathon category (men's and women's) will receive the prize money as per their ranking.

