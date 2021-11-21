KCR demands withdrawal of cases booked against farmers during protests

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi immediately take steps to withdraw all cases filed against farmers during the agitation against the three farm laws and also announce an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh per family of all those who died during the stir.

Rao, who attacked the NDA government on multiple issues, announced an ex-gratia of Rs three lakh on behalf of the Telangana government to families of each of the "700-750 farmers" who lost their life during the agitation.

Appreciating the farmers for their successful agitation, he said they now felt a sense of relief after the announcement by the Prime Minister that the laws would be repealed.

Rao demanded that the PM take steps to withdraw thousands of cases allegedly booked against farmers in connection with the stir.

He also demanded withdrawal of case registered in connection with the stir against Bengaluru-based activist Disha and similar cases.

There would be no meaning in continuing the cases or "harassing farmers" when a policy decision has been taken to repeal the farm laws, he claimed.

Demanding that the Centre bring in a Minimum Support Price legislation to help the farmers, Rao said the TRS would also join the fight for such a law.

TRS would fight on the MSP Act issue in the coming Parliament session, he said. "The farmers are not not asking for the Maximum Support Price," he said.

"When we talk about 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat', Atma Nirbhar Krishi (self-reliant agriculture) is very much necessary in this country. Because we are a very populous country. Our population is reaching 140 crore today. If there is any setback in agriculture in the country, then no country in the world has the capacity to feed us," he said.

"I humbly request the Prime Minister that India's agri sector be made 'atma nirbhar' on top priority," he said.

Observing that the new electricity bill proposes installation of metres at agriculture pump sets, he demanded that it be withdrawn.

Alleging that the Centre put enormous pressure on state governments on the proposed electricity legislation, he said it should not be thrust on state governments.

The state government is giving 24x7 free power to farmers, he said.

Threats like stopping funds to the state would amount to a dictatorial attitude, he claimed.

Alleging that the NDA government delayed on deciding Telangana's share in Krishna and Godavari river waters, he said he would meet Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat during his next visit to Delhi and demand that the state's share be decided.

Telangana and neighbouring Andhra Pradesh have had sharp differences over river water sharing.

If the Centre does not form a tribunal and refer the matter to it, TRS would launch a massive agitation, besides raising the issue in Parliament, he said.

He further alleged that the Centre has failed in fulfilling its responsibility of deciding the river water sharing issue.

Rao also demanded that the Centre decide on other pending state issues and demands, including increased quotas for STs, caste census of backward classes and classification of SCs.

He threatened to launch agitations on these issues as well.

Recalling that the Centre haddescribed caste census of backward classes as a sensitive issue, he wondered what was the need to keep it confidential.

"When casteism is a reality in the country, what is the need to keep the census a secret?" he asked.

Rao also demanded that the Centre convey the annual target for paddy procurement in a year from Telangana. He held a dharna here on Thursday over the issue.

The dharna by Rao and other TRS leaders came against the backdrop of a war of words between ruling TRS and BJP over paddy procurement and a clash between the activists of the two parties during state BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar's visit to procurement centres this week.

He said a delegation of ministers, MPs and officials would leave for Delhi soon to demand that the Centre convey the "annual target".

