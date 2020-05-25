Kerala Tourism Mart donates Rs 50 lakh to CM's distrress relief fund

Kerala Travel Mart (KTM) and other



tourism organisations donated Rs 50 lakh to the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund to aid the government's fight against COVID-19, pooling in money from the stakeholders of the state's biggest tourism body.

At a function in the state capital, Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran was handed over a cheque for the amount by KTM President Baby Mathew along with fellow functionaries of the two-decade-old organisation, a KTM release said here on Monday.

"It is our responsibility to contribute to society when we are facing a challenge," said Mathew.

"The support we got from across KTM members was really inspiring."



The Rs 50-lakh donation came from KTM and other tourism organisations including Homestays and Tourism Society (HATS), Thekady Destination Promotion Council (TDPC), South Kerala Hotel Federation (SKHF), South Indian Hotels and RestaurantsAssociation (SIHRA) besides other members.

KTM conducts the biennial Kerala Travel Mart that hosts the country's largest buyer-seller meet in the tourism segment.

