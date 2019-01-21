Khaira takes dig at Mann's never to drink again promise

Taking a dig at leader Mann's announcement at a rally in Barnala, former party leader said Monday the gathering appeared to have been called only to declare that Mann had quit drinking.

"I was upset over the rally as no serious discussion related to took place. The rally seemed to be 'Sharab Chhaddao' rally of Mann," Khaira told reporters here.

"If any announcement was to be made on giving up liquor (by Mann), that's a personal decision and such an announcement is not made in presence of thousands of people. It should not be meant to seek votes," he said.

Mann revealed on Sunday that he had given up drinking on his mother's advice.

He said he had given up drinking as of January 1 and hoped to stay firm on his resolve for the rest of his life.

Mann, who is often criticised by political opponents for "excessive drinking", earned high praise from supremo for giving up alcohol.

Khaira said Mann's announcement from the rally proved that he had been lying about his drinking habit.

"It means that he used to lie that he never took liquor," said Khaira.

The Bholath MLA also slammed Kejriwal for appreciating Mann for giving up alcohol.

"Kejriwal is appreciating Mann saying he did a very big thing. He should be ashamed of saying this. He came to after two years and did not utter a word on sacrilege issue, farmers' suicides, drug problem, unemployment etc," Khaira said.

Kejriwal on Sunday launched his party's campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls by addressing a rally here.

Khaira also accused Kejriwal of being "greedy" for posts.

"The real greedy man for posts is Kejriwal who is having three positions -- one of Chief Minister, second AAP supremo and third is of party's political affairs committee," he said.

"A person who keeps three posts with himself is calling others greedy for posts," Khaira added.

To a question on contesting the Lok Sabha polls, he said he cannot unilaterally make such an announcement.

Khaira said the decision in this regard will be taken by the Democratic Alliance (PDA).

