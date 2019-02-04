Kolkata police-CBI face-off: MHA to examine role of IPS officers

The will examine the role of some IPS officers in the alleged obstruction put up against a team probing the Saradha ponzi scam in Kolkata and whether they violated the service conduct rules while preventing questioning of Rajeev Kumar, officials said on Monday.

The is the cadre-controlling authority of the (IPS) officers in the country.

According to a ministry official, the MHA will seek report on the role of IPS officers who allegedly obstructed the probe and whether they violated the service conduct rules in Sunday's episode in Kolkata.

The Centre on Sunday evening received information that officers in Kolkata had experienced "intimidation and threat to personal safety in course of investigation into the Saradha scam being conducted under the directions of the "



Reports were also received that the residence of a of the CBI was surrounded by the Kolkata police, the ministry said.

Another said, according to reports received by the home ministry, the CBI team was allegedly obstructed by the when they went to grill the in connection with the Saradha scam case.

The ministry has deployed central forces at the CBI office and residential premises of the probe agency officials in the state and it is now "closely monitoring the situation".

has already spoken to Governor and took stock of the "unprecedented" situation that arose in Kolkata on Sunday, the said.

According to the CBI, IPS Rajeev Kumar, who led a Special Investigation Team of the Police probing the ponzi scams, needs to be questioned regarding missing documents and files but he has not responded to notices to appear before the agency.

Kumar, a 1989-batch IPS of cadre, did not even attend a meeting with officials who had gone to Kolkata to review election preparedness.

In an unprecedented development, a number of CBI officers, who had gone to question in connection with chit fund scam cases, were bundled into police jeeps, whisked to a police station and briefly detained on Sunday.

Hours after the incident, West Bengal minister began a sit-in right in front of the to protest "insults" she faced at the hands of and BJP and claimed the CBI knocked on the doors of Kumar without a

