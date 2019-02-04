CBI being used as 'election agent' by BJP: Akhilesh

Yadav has alleged that the wants to stay in power "by hook or by crook" and was using the CBI as an "election agent".

Yadav's remarks came against the backdrop of Chief Minister and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee's sit-in over the CBI's attempt to question the in connection with chit fund scams.

"The wants to stay in power by hook or by crook. They are so scared of losing (general elections) and the CBI is being used as election agents," Yadav tweeted Sunday night.

An all-out war broke out between the Centre and the government Sunday, with the feisty beginning her sit-in protest last night in front of in Kolkata to protest against "the attack on constitutional norms".

"This is undemocratic and against the spirit of the Constitution. We demand due process be followed so that the CBI is not used as a tool of political interference," he said.

While Yadav spoke to Banerjee on Sunday night, reached the protest venue Monday morning to express the party's solidarity with Banerjee over the issue.

Banerjee, who is one of the prime movers behind the effort to cobble together an anti- alliance ahead of the polls, has alleged that Modi and Shah want to impose President's rule in states where a non-BJP party is in power.

